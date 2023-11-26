What! Did you know? Juhi Chawla tagged Manoj Bajpayee 'Too Poor’ to play the role of Quizmaster'? Netizens compare her with Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI : Juhi Chawla is one of the most-loved actors of the '90s. From Yes Boss to Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and numerous other hits, she was the curly-haired beauty that won millions of fans' hearts right away. The decision by Juhi Chawla to wed someone outside of her film industry fraternity startled everyone. Juhi used to be the vivacious girl that everyone adored, but in recent months, fresh stories about her have started to circulate. An allegation that she addressed Manoj Bajpayee as "poor" recently circulated online.

A Popular news portal reported that Manoj Bajpayee and Juhi Chawla were cast as quizmasters in the movie Chalk N Duster, but the actress rejected him for the part, which was eventually replaced by Rishi Kapoor. According to a source who spoke with a news portal, Juhi didn't want Manoj Bajpayee because he appeared "too poor to be playing the role of a quizmaster."

She quoted saying, "Juhi said he looks too poor to be playing the role of a quizmaster. She felt that they should get a sophisticated actor for the part."

When a news portal reached out to the director of the movie, Jayant Gilatar refuted the facts. He defended Juhi, saying that she didn't actually have tantrums on the sets. On Reddit, a discussion forum, the news was posted, and many people didn't like Juhi's reply. Online users weren't slow to voice their thoughts, with some drawing comparisons between Juhi Chawla's statement and Parineeti Chopra's concerning Sushant Singh Rajput.

Another user remembered about Juhi's remarks regarding Shah Rukh and added, "Didn't Juhi also say things about SRK, such as, 'patla sa, dubla sa, brown colour ka. kis angle se Aamir Khan lagta hai batao mujhe? Ye toh mere saath dhokha ho gaya.' when he was cast opposite her in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman."

Director Dharmesh Darshan recently told Juhi Chawla an anecdote in an interview with Lehren Retro. He disclosed that although she played hard to get, she was Raja Hindustani's first choice. She said it was simply an ordinary movie when he informed her about it. The filmmaker gave the example of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, a superhit movie that had just been released, highlighting Madhuri Dixit's character. In response, Juhi stated right away,"But you’re not Sooraj Barjatya."

Dharmesh disclosed that this comment hurt him, and he straight away told Juhi, "And you're not Madhuri Dixit." Juhi then departed from the movie; the director also stated that she had apologized to him a day later.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis



