What! Did you know? Madhuri Dixit got embarrassed due to THIS reason in Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff starrer film

MUMBAI: Famous actors from the 1980s and 1990s, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff, established their fame with stunning performances in classic films such as Ghatak, Tridev, Gadar, and Ram Lakhan. Because of their fame, actresses wanted to collaborate with them. However, in the 1989 movie Vardi, which starred Madhuri Dixit with Sunny and Jackie, Madhuri had an unexpected embarrassment.

Despite having a prosperous career, Madhuri was cast in a supporting role in Vardi with little on-screen time, where she played a cancer patient in a romantic subplot with Jackie. Vibrant sequences showing their closeness caused more discomfort, and Madhuri felt embarrassed about the way her role was portrayed in the end.

After the movie's launch, Madhuri expressed her embarrassment, while Jackie Shroff also known as Sexy Shroff was hesitant to kiss the lead actress. Then, in several movies, the actor acted out personal sequences with his leading ladies. In a previous interview, Jackie stated, “I’ve kissed Madhuri Dixit in Vardi and Juhi Chawla in Aaina, but I felt embarrassed about it. Brandy’s shots helped me kiss other women on screen. I was called Sexy Shroff and considered macho, but I shied away from doing kissing scenes.”

Following Vardi, Madhuri starred in the lead role of Ram Lakhan with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. For the general public, the movie was a smash hit. Ram Lakhan cemented Madhuri Dixit's status as an exceptional actress, but Tezaab confirmed her as a talented Bollywood actress. Her vast fan base was demonstrated by her success in back-to-back successful films and general appeal. This is among the reasons Madhuri felt regret for choosing to play an insignificant part in Vardi and undertake risky situations.

