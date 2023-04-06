What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”

MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. She has a massive fan following and keeps sharing her hot pictures every now and then. The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.

In a previous interview, Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?”

Nora spoke about working in a Hookah Bar saying, “It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here'”

Nora also previously said that yesteryear actress Helen has been her inspiration. She said that if Helen’s biopic is ever made then she would love to play her role in the film.

