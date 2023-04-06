What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”

The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 06:30
movie_image: 
once worked at a hookah bar

MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top dancer in the industry. She has a massive fan following and keeps sharing her hot pictures every now and then. The actress/ dancer has now shared about her struggling days before she became a known face in the entertainment world.

Also Read Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked

In a previous interview, Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?”

Nora spoke about working in a Hookah Bar saying, “It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here'”

Also Read- Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance; netizens say “She looks like a robot”

 

 

Nora also previously said that yesteryear actress Helen has been her inspiration. She said that if Helen’s biopic is ever made then she would love to play her role in the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye  

 

 

 

Nora Fatehi MADGAON EXPRESS 100% An Action Hero Thank God Satyameva Jayate 2 Bhuj: The Pride Of India Street Dancer 3D Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Kanta Maa suspects Barkha and Vanraj are up to something
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'
MUMBAI: 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has admitted his father was more proud of him working with Bob Hope than his...
Sudhanshu on showbiz: 'Performance or relationships, everything is scrutinised'
MUMBAI: 'Anupamaa' actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always...
Imlie: Oh No! Devika gets upset as Rudra and Dhairya agree with Imlie
MUMBAI:Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Pandya Store: BIG Twist! Shivank puts Shweta’s life in danger, Shweta regrets
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”
MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top...
Recent Stories
once worked at a hookah bar
What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyamani
Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say
Vicky Kaushal
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s good opening paves way for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Did you know? Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, these popular Hindi films were remade in the South
how they performed at the box office
Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in London to attend Man City vs Man U FA Cup Final