What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

MUMBAI : Salman Khan, also referred to as the "Bhai" of Bollywood, is a man with a reputation for being amiable but also capricious. Anyone who has ever ventured to anger the Tiger of Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi or Arijit Singh, would tell you that he is not to be trifled with. Indeed, the well-known director Anurag Kashyap, who made the movie Dev D, recently revealed a funny story about Salman Khan that will have you in stitches.

Tere Nam was a legendary movie that starred Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in the main roles. Salman's acting prowess was recognized in this unique film. The 2003 film was a dramatic comedy-drama that took home multiple accolades. The film was directed by the late Satish Kaushik. However, did you know that Anurag Kashyap was originally slated to helm the film before Satish Kaushik?

Unfortunately, he scripted the movie, but at Salman Khan's request, the producer asked him to step off. And no, it had nothing to do with any creative differences between Salman and Anurag. Chest hair was the cause of this whole mess. Anurag disclosed in a recent interview that during Salman's tenure at Tere Naam, he requested that he grow hair on his chest. Anurag defended the decision, saying that since Salman's character Radhe is from North India, it would appear more realistic if he had some chest hair.

Salman, though, turned down Anurag's proposal. Salman Khan became irritated with the director's insistence on him and requested that Anurag Kashyap be taken out of the movie. The box office received an enormous boost from Salman Khan's last release, 'Tiger 3'. His followers are undoubtedly excitedly awaiting his next movie, even though he hasn't made an official statement about it. Nonetheless, Anurag Kashyap's most recent release, 'Kennedy,' attracted great reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, demonstrating his continued prominence in the field.

