What! Did you know? Sanjay Leela Bhansali once fixed Kartik Aaryan’s walking style 10 years back; He said, ‘Tum kyu Sanjay Dutt ki tarah…’

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, an actor, has gained a lot of popularity in the Hindi cinema industry by delivering success after hit. Sandeep Singh, a film producer who regards himself as a "close friend" of Kartik, says that "success has gone to the actor's head" and has ceased returning his calls. Sandeep further asserted that he introduced Kartik to all of Bollywood's major directors, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sandeep known for producing movies including Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund, revealed in an open conversation with Siddharth Kannan that Kartik was recently reminded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Sandeep's role as their mutual buddy.

The producer recalled how, in Kartik's early days in the film industry, they were closest friends. However, the actor took some of Sandeep's advice to heart and is no longer responding to his messages.

“I know that I reprimanded him. Maybe I scolded him 2-3 times but we also laughed together 100 times. Why did you forget that? And if I scolded you, it was for your better. You must have made some mistakes,” lamented Sandeep.

He continued, “A few days back he met Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir and sir reminded him ki ‘you remember Sandeep introduced us’. Sanjay sir ne usko correct bhi kiya tha ki tum kyu Sanjay Dutt ki tarah aise chalte ho. Uss samay kaha tha, aaj se kuch 10 saal pehle. (Sanjay sir also corrected him as to why he walked like Sanjay Dutt. He said this some 10 years back).”

Producer of Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon, Sandeep, stated that Kartik's strong friendship network is a result of his fame and that he shouldn't let it get to his head. “Yes, I must have scolded him 100 percent but this doesn’t mean that you take things to your heart. Today all the friends you have is because you are a star. Stars shine in the night and disappear in the day. So be a human, not a star,” said the jilted friend.

In the meantime, Kartik's fans are anticipating his appearance in the upcoming installment of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik starred in the movie's second installment, which was a huge smash.

