What! Did you Know? Sidharth Malhotra met his lady love Kiara Advani despite having a high fever at Karan Johar's Party; Know here more!

MUMBAI : Actor Varun Dhawan discussed it before the public learned of the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar were given clues by Sidharth and Kiara's little gestures at private parties and events, even though they refrained from making their relationship public until they got married.

Regarding it, Karan stated, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight; he was having a high fever, he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

He continues, "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. Something was telling me that Sidharth with high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar."

Top actors from the Indian film industry, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty, will be gracing the 'Koffee with Karan' couch this time around. Season 8 of 'Koffee with Karan' is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

