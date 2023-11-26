What! Did you Know? Sidharth Malhotra met his lady love Kiara Advani despite having a high fever at Karan Johar's Party; Know here more!

Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar were given clues by Sidharth and Kiara's little gestures at private parties and events, even though they refrained from making their relationship public until they got married.
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI : Actor Varun Dhawan discussed it before the public learned of the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar were given clues by Sidharth and Kiara's little gestures at private parties and events, even though they refrained from making their relationship public until they got married.

Also read: What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Regarding it, Karan stated, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight; he was having a high fever, he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

He continues, "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. Something was telling me that Sidharth with high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar."

Top actors from the Indian film industry, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty, will be gracing the 'Koffee with Karan' couch this time around. Season 8 of 'Koffee with Karan' is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read:Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Free Press Journal

