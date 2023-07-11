What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster

MUMBAI: The late actor Dilip Kumar real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was a famous figure in the Indian cinema business. Many people consider him to be among the best actors in Indian film history. The renowned actor had been providing unforgettable performances and hit movies to the general public for almost fifty years.

Nevertheless, the renowned actor had a difficult time becoming well-known in the world of entertainment. Not many know that he faced significant challenges from members of his own family. Especially his father was not at all interested in the arts.

Author Faisal Farooqui explores candid chats and humorous exchanges in his book 'Dilip Kumar: In the Shadow of a Legend,' an attempt to reveal the more personal sides of the man who ruled the Hindi film industry for so long. The writer was friends with the late great actor, and considers the 1944 release of Kumar's first movie, 'Jwar Bhata.'

One interesting incident from the book dates back to a period when the actor was still known by his birth name, Yusuf Khan, as published by the National Herald India. 'Jwar Bhata' Starring Dilip Kumar was the text on the movie poster throughout its promotional campaign.

An intriguing turn of events occurs when Kumar's father, Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan, is accompanied by his close friend, Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor also happens to be Raj Kapoor's grandpa, on his way home one day. They happened to discover one of these promotional posters while traveling.

He wanted to share the news with his son, as he was too stunned to hold back his shock. There was a general feeling of concern when Kumar visited with his father later that day after returning home. His dad informed him, “Something strange happened today. I am a bit worried.”

Baffled by his father's serious expression, Kumar tried really to look him in the eye. Dilip Kumar’s father continued, “I was with Lala on the tonga, and on the way, I saw a film poster.” Kumar's confidence in keeping his small secret started to diminish as his shoulders stiffened and he secretly clinched his hands behind his back.

His father asked, “There was some boy named Dilip Kumar on the poster. I swear by Allah, he looked exactly like you. Was that you on that poster?” Unable to look his father in the eye and unable to speak, Kumar found himself motionless and speechless. His dad remained adamant, “Answer me. Isn’t that you on that poster?” Kumar eventually responded, “Yes.”

“What followed was a loud crack that sent Yusuf’s head spinning. The next thing he knew, he was on the floor, his palm on his cheek, rubbing the unmistakable sting of a slap,” the book reads. “Get out of this house!” Dilip Kumar's father ordered him.

The book quotes Dilip Kumar saying, “It was the first time Aghaji had raised his hand on me. I had never seen him angrier. If it weren’t for Amma and Sakina Aapa, he would’ve kicked me out of the house that day.”

Dilip Kumar's father avoided his son at any cost during the first two years of their shared house, not even viewing his films together. However over time, as the book describes, their relationship improved as a result of the involvement of a close family friend, Professor Dar from Ismail Yusuf College.

