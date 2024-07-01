What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom

MUMBAI: In the intricate world of Bollywood, where success often hinges on collaboration between directors and actors, tales of unconventional methods to elicit performances emerge. One such incident involves veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji, a co-star of Bollywood legends like Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra, whose career took a decisive turn after a memorable encounter with a director.

As per media reports and Lehren Retro's throwback account, Tanuja found herself on the receiving end of a director's slap during the shooting of an emotional scene. Known for her casual attitude towards her professional commitments, Tanuja, the daughter of the late actress and producer Shobhna Samarth, nonchalantly dismissed the director's request to cry for the scene, stating, "Aaj mera rone ka mood nahi hai. Yeh scene phir kabhi shoot kar lenge."

The director's response was unconventional yet impactful – a swift slap that resonated on the film set. Raj Kapoor, another iconic figure present during the incident, witnessed the unfolding drama.

Devastated by the unexpected turn of events, Tanuja left the set in tears, seeking solace in her mother's embrace. Shobhna Samarth, upon learning of the incident, provided Tanuja with stern guidance. The resilient actress returned to the set, ready to perform the emotional scene, signalling a significant shift in her professional approach.

The aftermath of the incident marked a transformative phase in Tanuja's career. Known for blockbusters like "Memdidi," "Chand Aur Suraj," "Jewel Thief," and "Haathi Mere Saathi," Tanuja's commitment to her craft elevated her status in the film industry. The incident that initially seemed humiliating became a catalyst for her rise to stardom.

In a recent turn of events, Tanuja faced health issues and was hospitalized in December 2023. However, she was discharged after a brief period as doctors confirmed her health parameters were normal.

