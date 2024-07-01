What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom

A pivotal moment on set reshaped Tanuja Mukerji's professional trajectory, leading to a remarkable rise in her Bollywood career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Tanuja

MUMBAI: In the intricate world of Bollywood, where success often hinges on collaboration between directors and actors, tales of unconventional methods to elicit performances emerge. One such incident involves veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji, a co-star of Bollywood legends like Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra, whose career took a decisive turn after a memorable encounter with a director.

As per media reports and Lehren Retro's throwback account, Tanuja found herself on the receiving end of a director's slap during the shooting of an emotional scene. Known for her casual attitude towards her professional commitments, Tanuja, the daughter of the late actress and producer Shobhna Samarth, nonchalantly dismissed the director's request to cry for the scene, stating, "Aaj mera rone ka mood nahi hai. Yeh scene phir kabhi shoot kar lenge."

The director's response was unconventional yet impactful – a swift slap that resonated on the film set. Raj Kapoor, another iconic figure present during the incident, witnessed the unfolding drama.

Also Read: Must Read! When Tanuja revealed a director slapped her for refusing to cry on set

Devastated by the unexpected turn of events, Tanuja left the set in tears, seeking solace in her mother's embrace. Shobhna Samarth, upon learning of the incident, provided Tanuja with stern guidance. The resilient actress returned to the set, ready to perform the emotional scene, signalling a significant shift in her professional approach.

The aftermath of the incident marked a transformative phase in Tanuja's career. Known for blockbusters like "Memdidi," "Chand Aur Suraj," "Jewel Thief," and "Haathi Mere Saathi," Tanuja's commitment to her craft elevated her status in the film industry. The incident that initially seemed humiliating became a catalyst for her rise to stardom.

In a recent turn of events, Tanuja faced health issues and was hospitalized in December 2023. However, she was discharged after a brief period as doctors confirmed her health parameters were normal.

Also Read:Kajol’s dad passes away

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA

    
 

Tanuja Mukerji Bollywood actress Director's slap Career transformation lehren retro Raj Kapoor emotional scene stardom blockbusters health issues Hospitalization TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
MUMBAI: Renowned director Hansal Mehta recently expressed his dismay at the prevailing obsession with box office...
What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom
MUMBAI: In the intricate world of Bollywood, where success often hinges on collaboration between directors and actors,...
What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga
MUMBAI: In the enchanting realm of Bollywood love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's saga stands out as an epic...
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent cinematic venture, "12th Fail," has not only captured the audience's attention but...
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
MUMBAI: 1. Hansal Mehta's Perspective on Box Office Obsession:In a recent roundtable discussion, Hansal Mehta delves...
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More
MUMBAI: 1. Connection with Pinocchio:Director Sriram Raghavan reveals the thematic connection between Merry Christmas...
Recent Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Gauri
What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga
Manoj
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
Sriram
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More
Mehmood
Shocking! When Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna for throwing his starry weight around