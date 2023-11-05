What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”

Fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of hers. Recently, Disha posted a picture where the Ek Villain Returns actress’s face looked visibly swollen.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 14:54
movie_image: 
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling

MUMBAI :Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her talent. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry, who is known not only for her acting, but also for her fashion and fitness.

Also Read- Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her outfit, netizens say, “Itni choti dress, choti bachhi ho kya”
One user wrote, “Bhai isko kisne suja diya”, Another wrote, “I think her night went rough” one wrote, “Sakal se to lag rha h disyu par koi problam aai h” one wrote, “So kar uthi ho kiya mam”

There were fans who praised her as well. One wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”, another wrote, “Natural Beauty at its best” another one wrote, “Soo Amazing beauty”

Also Read-Sad! Disha Patani shares an emotional note amid breakup rumors with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff


On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Yodha and Project K.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  


Credit- Spotboye

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 14:54

