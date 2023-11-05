What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”

MUMBAI :Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her talent. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry, who is known not only for her acting, but also for her fashion and fitness.

Fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of hers. Recently, Disha posted a picture where the Ek Villain Returns actress’s face looked visibly swollen. Trolls couldn’t stop themselves from trolling the beauty.

One user wrote, “Bhai isko kisne suja diya”, Another wrote, “I think her night went rough” one wrote, “Sakal se to lag rha h disyu par koi problam aai h” one wrote, “So kar uthi ho kiya mam”

There were fans who praised her as well. One wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”, another wrote, “Natural Beauty at its best” another one wrote, “Soo Amazing beauty”

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Yodha and Project K.

