What! Do you know? Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover initially approached for Sandeep Singh’s Safed, but ultimately DECLINED; Know here details!

MUMBAI: The movie Safed, starring Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, and Chhaya Kadam, was made available on OTT on December 29, 2023. Sandeep Singh directed, wrote, and produced the movie. In the movie, Barkha portrayed a transgender character known as a kinnar. However, did you know that Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover were offered the part prior to Barkha, and that they ultimately declined?

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh reportedly approached several actors, including Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover, about playing the transgender character Radha. Barkha Bisht eventually agreed to play the part and gave an enthralling performance in Safed.

The filmmaker recently discussed working with Barkha and the emotional struggles she faced after splitting from Indraneil. She said, "I used to discuss shooting scenes with Barkha on the sets of Safed and she would keep crying in the corner. I would wonder, 'I have not even said anything to her'. One day, she came and snapped at me and said 'you aren't understanding my mind-space.' I said, 'jaane do'. I know what she is still going through. He (Indraneil) is a good friend of mine and he is a nice person. I think somewhere he didn't understand Barkha Bisht. And I know he must be missing her every day."

The wonderful love tale Safed centers on a widow and Radha, a transgender character portrayed by Barkha. Radha, the character, travels through a journey of self-discovery and identity, filled with powerful emotional events. Safed streams currently on Zee5!

