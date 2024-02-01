What! Do you know? Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover initially approached for Sandeep Singh’s Safed, but ultimately DECLINED; Know here details!

Sandeep Singh directed, wrote, and produced the movie. In the movie, Barkha portrayed a transgender character known as a kinnar. However, did you know that Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover were offered the part prior to Barkha, and that they ultimately declined?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 20:10
movie_image: 
Gauahar

MUMBAI: The movie Safed, starring Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, and Chhaya Kadam, was made available on OTT on December 29, 2023. Sandeep Singh directed, wrote, and produced the movie. In the movie, Barkha portrayed a transgender character known as a kinnar. However, did you know that Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover were offered the part prior to Barkha, and that they ultimately declined?

Also read: Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word - steady" - Barkha Bisht

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh reportedly approached several actors, including Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover, about playing the transgender character Radha. Barkha Bisht eventually agreed to play the part and gave an enthralling performance in Safed.

The filmmaker recently discussed working with Barkha and the emotional struggles she faced after splitting from Indraneil. She said, "I used to discuss shooting scenes with Barkha on the sets of Safed and she would keep crying in the corner. I would wonder, 'I have not even said anything to her'. One day, she came and snapped at me and said 'you aren't understanding my mind-space.' I said, 'jaane do'. I know what she is still going through. He (Indraneil) is a good friend of mine and he is a nice person. I think somewhere he didn't understand Barkha Bisht. And I know he must be missing her every day."

The wonderful love tale Safed centers on a widow and Radha, a transgender character portrayed by Barkha. Radha, the character, travels through a journey of self-discovery and identity, filled with powerful emotional events. Safed streams currently on Zee5!

Also read: Shocking! Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht head for divorce, here are other couples who separated after 10 years of marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Times Now

Indraneil Sengupta Barkha Bisht Meera Chopra Abhay Verma Safed Zee5 Pyaar Ke do Naam-Ek Radha Ek Shyam MieraTill Death Do Us Apart Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Doli Saja Ke TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 20:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Uff! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, check out these divas in gorgeous gowns
MUMBAI: Gowns are a must have in any women’s wardrobe. Be it off-shoulder, high-slit, shimmery, backless or bodycon,...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappoint on Anurag Dobhal’s eviction says “ What happened was wrong and unfair when I was in Bigg Boss this all didn’t happen it was a fair game”
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won...
OMG! Vishwa and Imie throw Agastya and his family out of the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan supports Savi after marriage, stands against Akka Saheb
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Vidhu
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidhu
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Rakesh
Shocking! Rakesh Bedi scammed of Rs 85,000 by man posing as Army officer; actor files police complaint
Siddharth
Kya Baat Hai! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make their relationship official on Instagram, netizens react
Arbaaz
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
Reena Dutta
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony