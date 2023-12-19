What! Dunki: Taapsee Pannu reveals was told to learn wrestling, Will have to wrestle with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Amidst the anticipation of her next big-screen release, 'Dunki,' actress Taapsee Pannu has shared her experiences working with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actress discussed what happened after she signed on to work on the movie.

When Taapsee accepted the movie deal, she was told right away that her part in 'Dunki' would require her to train a lot in wrestling. Actress SRK and 'Dunki' director Rajkumar Hirani recently had a conversation.

Taapsee said, "The first thing I was told when I signed the film was that I will have to prepare for 'Dunki'. They said your Punjabi and Hindi is great but you will also have to learn wrestling. So I said, I will finally become a heroine and romance Shah Rukh Khan after doing 5-6 sports movies."

The actress's previous years of preparation for roles in movies like 'Rashmi Rocket,' 'Soorma,' 'Shabaash Mithu,' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' demonstrates her dedication to bringing characters to life.

The film generated a lot of hype and follows a group of individuals who must leave their country of origin to enter the illegal immigration system in search of a better life. On December 21, 'Dunki,' which also features Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for release in theaters.

When Dunki opens on December 21, it will compete with Salaar, the massive action film starring Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, which is slated to open the next day. With key roles for Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in Dunki, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani work together for the first time. Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are the film's producers. Kanika Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Abhijat Joshi wrote it.

