What! Emraan Hashmi’s character in Tiger to a connection with Tiger Shroff from War?

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan in the lead is indeed one of the biggest release of the year, the movie that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi in the lead is directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is grabbing the attention of the fans also because it is the part of spy universe after movies Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The teaser and the trailer of the movie is getting all the love from the fans and they are not keep calm but are waiting to see the connection of this movie with the previous other spy universe movies, today there were many news that were floating around where it was confirmed that agent Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan also to be seen in Tiger 3 along with SRK as Pathaan.

Now there is another piece of information that is floating all over the internet which says that character Aatish Rahmani played by Emraan Hashmi to have connection with Tiger Shroff character in War, yes you heard right the baddie of the movie Emraan Hashmi is playing character Aatish Rahmani and there are rumors and reports which says this character is linked with Khalid Rahmani played by Tiger Shroff in War.

Well this is just a speculation and nothing is confirmed about this, but if this is true we shall look forward to see what would be the connection between the 2, as the surnames are the same of both the characters.

What are your views on this new and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

Tiger 3 will be released on 12th November.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

