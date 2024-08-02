What! Esha Deol opens up about lifestyle changing post-marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'Couldn't Wear Shorts Freely'

MUMBAI: After eleven years of marriage, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani announced their split. After getting hitched in 2012, the pair declared their intention to part ways "amicably." Before being married, Esha and Bharat had a lengthy connection since they had first met in high school as youngsters. In front of their family and friends, they got married after beginning a courtship in their 20s. However, when Esha married and moved into Bharat's joint family home, she was in for a surprise.

Remembering that period, Esha wrote in her 2020 book Amma Mia that she grew more “mature, responsible” after being married. “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed,” the woman stated. Esha revealed that she had to make several lifestyle changes after moving into his home with his family, including “Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to,” she also noted that his family was "wonderful" and "took me into their fold effortlessly."

She shared that all the women in the Takhtani household packed, “delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands” however, prior to meeting Bharat, she "had never cooked a single thing." Esha conveyed her gratitude to her mother-in-law, saying, “never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu.” She added, “In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother). And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream.”

Radhya, age six, and Miraya, age four, are the daughters of Esha and Bharat. Writing to the Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat said in a statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

