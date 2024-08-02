What! Esha Deol opens up about lifestyle changing post-marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'Couldn't Wear Shorts Freely'

Before being married, Esha and Bharat had a lengthy connection since they had first met in high school as youngsters. In front of their family and friends, they got married after beginning a courtship in their 20s. However, when Esha married and moved into Bharat's joint family home, she was in for a surprise.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 20:37
movie_image: 
Esha

MUMBAI: After eleven years of marriage, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani announced their split. After getting hitched in 2012, the pair declared their intention to part ways "amicably." Before being married, Esha and Bharat had a lengthy connection since they had first met in high school as youngsters. In front of their family and friends, they got married after beginning a courtship in their 20s. However, when Esha married and moved into Bharat's joint family home, she was in for a surprise.

Also read: Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside

Remembering that period, Esha wrote in her 2020 book Amma Mia that she grew more “mature, responsible” after being married. “When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed,” the woman stated. Esha revealed that she had to make several lifestyle changes after moving into his home with his family, including “Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to,” she also noted that his family was "wonderful" and "took me into their fold effortlessly."

She shared that all the women in the Takhtani household packed, “delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands” however, prior to meeting Bharat, she "had never cooked a single thing." Esha conveyed her gratitude to her mother-in-law, saying, “never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu.” She added, “In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother). And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream.”

Radhya, age six, and Miraya, age four, are the daughters of Esha and Bharat. Writing to the Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat said in a statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Also read: Cool! Esha Deol rocks swag in stylish suit amidst divorce rumors; Shares cryptic note embracing her boss persona

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

Esha Deol Ajnabee Humraaz Soldier Apne Race 3 Housefull 4 Yamla Pagla Deewana Abhay Deol Rajveer Deol Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Dharmendra Hema Malini Bollywood Radhya Miraya Esha Bharat Dhoom Bharat Takhtani Uunchai Animal Dharam Aryaman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 20:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Aadhya Anand on what’s new with her character in the upcoming season 4 of Crushed, “…the maturity factor has surely gone up a notch…”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV is here with the fourth season of its popular series Crushed which is a school drama. The trailer...
What! Esha Deol opens up about lifestyle changing post-marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'Couldn't Wear Shorts Freely'
MUMBAI: After eleven years of marriage, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani announced their split. After getting...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking! Veer rejects all his accusations made by Sahiba and blames Garry for it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Kundali Bhagya: What! Shaurya and Palki's unintentional romance unfolds
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Armaan tries Abhira’s style leaving Ruhi hurt
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Powerful! “People who label it as propaganda, I don’t care about them” – Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar on movies being labelled as propaganda
MUMBAI: Since the beginning of the year, we have been intrigued with a lot of announcements of upcoming movies and one...
Recent Stories
Esha
What! Esha Deol opens up about lifestyle changing post-marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'Couldn't Wear Shorts Freely'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aditya
Powerful! “People who label it as propaganda, I don’t care about them” – Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar on movies being labelled as propaganda
Aditya
Wow! Aditya Dhar on welcoming a baby while shooting for Article 370, “I got reminded of the Abhimanyu story…” and Yami Gautam Dhar on shooting while being pregnant, “I felt like it was always the two of us walking…”
Gadar 2
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
Kriti Sanon
BO prediction! As per the buzz, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can score THIS much on day 1
Abbas–Mustan
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
Janhvi Kapoor
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine’s Day in her latest photoshoot