What! Is everything alright between Divya Khosla Kumar and her sisters-in-law Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar?

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar is no doubt winning the hearts of fans with her acting skills and looks. The actress, who was seen in movie Satyamev Jayate 2 along with John Abraham and in few music videos, no doubt always grabs the attention of fans not only with her talent but also with her cuteness.

No doubt fans not only look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts but also love to read and know more in detail about her. Having said that, do you know that Divya Khosla Kumar is not being followed by her sisters-in-law on Instagram?

Yes, you heard right. Divya Khosla Kumar is not being followed by Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar. She is also not following them.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar gets massively trolled for her presence at an award function; netizens are saying she has paid fans

Is everything alright between them? What are your views on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recently, we have seen Divya Khosla Kumar winning the hearts of fans as she walked the red carpet at an award function. The videos and pictures are setting social media on fire.

No doubt it is a treat to watch the actress on screen, and we look forward to see more of her.

