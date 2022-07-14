What! Is everything okay between John Abraham and the makers of Ek Villain Returns? Read More

We can see Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria promoting their upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns but we cannot see John Abraham anywhere during the promotion. Is everything okay between the makers and John Abraham? Read on

 

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. This upcoming thriller which has an amazing bunch of talented people like Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham is directed by Mohit Suri.

No doubt the movie has been the talk of the town not only because of the premise which is shown in the trailer but also because of the cast. It started making headlines when it was in the making because of the hype and the impact which was created by the prequel which had Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles.

We have seen many pictures and posts on social media, the actors from the movie Ek Villain Returns are being spotted at different locations around the city for the promotion of the movie. We have seen Arjun, Tara, and Disha promoting the movie but only one actor who is not seen along with the cast is John Abraham.

Well, what is the reason that John Abraham is not seen during the promotion of the movie? Is everything okay between John Abraham and the makers of the movie Ek Villain Returns?

Well, reportedly, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Tehran. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video