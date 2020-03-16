What! Failure of Shashera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more

The latest post dropped by the filmmaker Karan Malhotra indicates that he was avoiding Ranbir Kapoor ever since the movie was released, check out the complete details

 

MUMBAI : Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been the talk of the town before and after the release. The movie which hit the theatres on 22nd July is directed by Agneepath Fame Karan Malhotra.

As we all know the movie opened to some mixed to negative response from the fans, audience and critics, we have seen and heard many negative and mixed reactions which are coming from the fans all over the social media with regards to the story line and the performance specially by Sanjay Dutt.

And now taking to his social media handle filmmaker and director of the movie Karan Malhotra have dropped a note which definitely indicates that ever since the movie was released and it was getting some negative response from the audience, he has been avoiding the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

As we can see this note Karan Malhotra mentioned and apologized to the actor Ranbir Kapoor for avoiding him for so many days and the letter also indicates that the actor Ranbir Kapoor was trying to reach him but he was not picking his calls.

What are your views on the movie getting some unhealthy comments and the director Karan Malhotra’s behaviour towards his actor Ranbir Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shamshera Thugs of Hindostan Katrina Kaif VAANI KAPOOOR Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Yash Raj Films Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Latest Video