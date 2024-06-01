What! Fatima Sana Shaikh’s absence at Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding sparks rumours of a rift between them

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, married her long-term boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a modest wedding on Wednesday night in Mumbai. As photographs and videos from the ceremony began to circulate online, netizens noted that Fatima Sana Shaikh did not attend. This has aroused curiosity on social media because Fatima attended Ira's engagement ceremony and even wrote about it.

Netizens noticed Fatima's absence and speculated that anything was wrong between Fatima and Aamir, who are close family friends. "Fatima was missing from Ira's wedding?" one of them wondered.

Several Redditors flocked to the post's comments section to share their thoughts. “But she attended the engagement and even posted about it,” a user stated. Another one wrote, "Even I wondered the same considering she was there for Ira's engagement and posted about it too." Someone said, "They have a wedding in Udaipur this week probably she'll attend that."

In September of last year, the couple got engaged in Italy. They held a private engagement party two months later, which was attended by Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

According to the latest rumors, the three-day opulent wedding festivities will begin on January 6 in Udaipur. The couple's families will attend the wedding. Following the wedding on January 8, there will be a lavish celebration in Mumbai. This reception will be held at NMACC on January 13.

According to the latest reports, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among the guests for this grand Mumbai reception.

