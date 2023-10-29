What! Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan makes shocking revelation about Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘She told him about Raj Kapoor pull Women’s …’

MUMBAI :Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor are just a few of the legendary members of the 'Kapoor Khandaan' who have contributed to the success of the Hindi cinema industry. Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is also a product of this illustrious family. It should be remembered that Karisma Kapoor's grandpa was Raj Kapoor, a well-known actor and director of his day. Now, filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan has made a startling disclosure in an interview, alleging that Karisma Kapoor once told him that she saw Raj Kapoor pull women's hair.

Also read: "Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"

When Karisma and Aamir Khan were filming a song for his 1996 movie Raja Hindustani, according to Dharmesh Darshan, there was a scene where Aamir was supposed to pull Karisma's hair, but the actor refused to do so, suggesting that he should pull the actress by her arm instead. Karisma stated she had no issue with the scenario in which Aamir pulls her by her hair. Dharmesh said he welcomed Aamir Khan's idea.

Dharmesh said in his latest interview with popular news portal, “She took me to a corner. She requested we do it. She said, ‘I’ve seen my grandfather do it sometimes. Forget his films. In real life.' When she told me that, I went to Aamir and said, ‘No one take this, one take that. Just straight up pull her hair'.”

The actor Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita are the parents of Karisma Kapoor. In the meantime, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Brown and Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Verma.

Also read: Must read! Check out the lesser known secrets about actress Karishma Kapoor

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Credit- DNA

