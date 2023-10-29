What! Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan makes shocking revelation about Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘She told him about Raj Kapoor pull Women’s …’

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is also a product of this illustrious family. It should be remembered that Karisma Kapoor's grandpa was Raj Kapoor, a well-known actor and director of his day. Now, filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan has made a startling disclosure in an interview, alleging that Karisma Kapoor once told him that she saw Raj Kapoor pull women's hair.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI :Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor are just a few of the legendary members of the 'Kapoor Khandaan' who have contributed to the success of the Hindi cinema industry. Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is also a product of this illustrious family. It should be remembered that Karisma Kapoor's grandpa was Raj Kapoor, a well-known actor and director of his day. Now, filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan has made a startling disclosure in an interview, alleging that Karisma Kapoor once told him that she saw Raj Kapoor pull women's hair.

Also read: "Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"

When Karisma and Aamir Khan were filming a song for his 1996 movie Raja Hindustani, according to Dharmesh Darshan, there was a scene where Aamir was supposed to pull Karisma's hair, but the actor refused to do so, suggesting that he should pull the actress by her arm instead. Karisma stated she had no issue with the scenario in which Aamir pulls her by her hair. Dharmesh said he welcomed Aamir Khan's idea.

Dharmesh said in his latest interview with popular news portal, “She took me to a corner. She requested we do it. She said, ‘I’ve seen my grandfather do it sometimes. Forget his films. In real life.' When she told me that, I went to Aamir and said, ‘No one take this, one take that. Just straight up pull her hair'.”

The actor Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita are the parents of Karisma Kapoor. In the meantime, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Brown and Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Verma.

Also read: Must read! Check out the lesser known secrets about actress Karishma Kapoor

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Credit- DNA
 

Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Abhishek Bachchan Akshay Kumar Aamir Khan Raja Hindustani Randhir Kapoor Babita Brown Murder Mubarak Sara Ali Khan Vijay Verma Dharmesh Darshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Surprising! Do you Know? Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha worked as CA before getting into Politics; Know here more details!
MUMBAI: For those who follow politics, Raghav Chadha is a familiar name. His sensational wedding to Bollywood diva...
Whoa! THIS is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crores outside India, it's not Jawan, Pathaan, 3 Idiots or Dangal
MUMBAI :Fans of Hindi films are all over the world and that is why these films are released all over the world and they...
Emotional! Imran Khan opens up about how heartbreaking it was for him when Katti Batti flopped, reveals having no idea about it being his last film
MUMBAI: Imran Khan is sharing anecdotes about his career in Bollywood on Instagram. The actor has now shared the...
Surprising! Divya Dutta opens up on her comparison with Manisha Koirala in the 90s and being mistaken as Vidya Balan's sister; Says ‘I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!’
MUMBAI: One of the most talented Bollywood actresses of her generation is Divya Dutta. Her first feature film role was...
What! Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan makes shocking revelation about Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘She told him about Raj Kapoor pull Women’s …’
MUMBAI :Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor are just a few of the legendary...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh gets engaged to Kimaya, Malini scolds Aardhana
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Surprising! Do you Know? Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha worked as CA before getting into Politics; Know here more details!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineeti
Surprising! Do you Know? Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha worked as CA before getting into Politics; Know here more details!
Mira Nair
Whoa! THIS is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crores outside India, it's not Jawan, Pathaan, 3 Idiots or Dangal
Imran
Emotional! Imran Khan opens up about how heartbreaking it was for him when Katti Batti flopped, reveals having no idea about it being his last film
Divya Dutta
Surprising! Divya Dutta opens up on her comparison with Manisha Koirala in the 90s and being mistaken as Vidya Balan's sister; Says ‘I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!’
Javed
Wow! Javed Akhtar recollects proposing to a French woman before meeting Shabana Azmi, reconnecting after 38 years; Says ‘Many years later… I told her to not go away
Shah
What! This is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when asked about the possibility of dating Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor