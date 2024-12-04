What! Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to jail for 2 years in cheque bounce case

Hindi film director Rajkumar Santoshi has been given two years jail and fine by the local court in Jamnagar in a cheque return case. Santoshi has been slapped with double fine than the amount of cheque which bounced.
Rajkumar Santoshi

MUMBAI: Hindi film director Rajkumar Santoshi has been given two years jail and fine by the local court in Jamnagar in a cheque return case. Santoshi has been slapped with double fine than the amount of cheque which bounced.

Also read - Finally! Rajkumar Santoshi sheds light on his relationship with Sunny Deol and their differences over Bhagat Singh films; Says 'Unka badappan hai'

A local businessman had moved court in this case. Santoshi is maker of some superhit Hindi films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. He was in need of money for making films, following which, his friend and Jamnagar based businessman Ashok Lal had given him Rs. 1 crore on debt. 

Rakumar Sanoshi had given 10 cheques of Rs. 10 lakh each to Santoshi for repayment. However all cheques bounced due to lack of sufficient balance in Santoshi’s bank account.

Lal had served legal notice which remained unanswered. He later in 2017 filed case under negotiable instrument act. Santoshi was summoned too in this case. 

Also read - Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini

Finally, Judge VG Gadhvi in a verdict has given two years simple imprisonment and fine which is double the amount of the cheques that bounced.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - desh Gujarat

