WHAT! FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut for posting 'hatred against Sikhs' on her Instagram account again

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is in trouble again for her social media posts. According to reports, police have filed a new FIR against Kangana Ranaut at Khar police station Mumbai in regards to her Instagram Story that contained a hate-filled context against Sikhs.

On Monday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee led by its president met with senior Mumbai police officials. Having apprised officials of the fact that Kangana is repeatedly hurting the feelings of Sikhs, the delegation requested that legal action be taken against her.

(ALSO READ: CONTROVERSY! Kangana Ranaut lands in hot water for calling India’s independence in 1947 ‘bheekh’ )

There is now an FIR under section 295A filed against the Manikarnika actress for her hateful social media posts.

In an Instagram story that she posted on Saturday, she said, “khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today but let's not forget one woman, the only woman prime minister ne inn ko Apni jhutti ke niche crush Kiya tha..” She was speaking about Indira Gandhi, who launched Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple Amritsar in 1984.

Following this post, she faced criticism from people across the country, especially from the Sikh community.

Leader and spokesperson of Akali Dal, Sirsa said Kangana doesn't deserve the Padma Shri award and the president should revoke it. He said the actress should be jailed or committed to a mental hospital for her statements against the Sikh community.

Ranaut received police complaints as well from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) for allegedly making derogatory remarks.

At the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, Amreesh Ranjan Pandey, the national secretary of IYC, and Ambuj Dixit, the legal cell coordinator, filed a complaint against the actress.

However, the actress has landed in trouble for posting negative statements on social media before. Just a few days before, she drew criticism for a comment she made about India's Independence.

Her argument was that the Independence India received from the British in 1947 was mere ‘bheek’ or alms and we had achieved real independence only when the Narendra Modi-led BJP government took power in 2014.

People from all over the country were very outraged at her statements and condemned her seriously.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: News 18

(ALSO READ: NEW BEGINNINGS! Kangana Ranaut begins her journey as a producer on Tiku Weds Sheru, also sharing the picture that got her Gangster )