What! First song of Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 leaked? Netizens react to the viral post

MUMBAI : Aashiqui 3, the third installment in the romantic drama series, was announced in September last year with Kartik Aaryan as the male lead and Anurag Basu as the director.

There has been no updates about the film in the past one year, and the leading lady has also not been finalised for the musical.

Now, a small clip has been shared on the Reddit subgroup BollyBlindsNGossip claiming that the first song from Aashiqui 3 has been leaked. Arijit Singh can be heard as the lead vocalist of the leaked track and this has upset the netizens.

One of them wrote, "Is no one else tired of Arijit's voice?", while another said, "Give some rest to Arijit please, I am just tired of him now."

However, music composer Pritam's fan club has claimed that this is a fake clip as they took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "Fake song alert! Pritam Dada hasn’t even started working on #Aashiqui3. No song could have leaked. We have got the confirmation from the man himself. So don’t believe anything that is posted on social media blindly." There has been no comments from Pritam or Arijit Singh or Anurag Basu himself about this leaked clip.

Aashiqui was released in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the leading roles. Mahesh Bhatt directed the Nadeem Shravan musical which had chartbuster songs including Nazar Ke Saamne, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Dheere Dheere, Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, and others.

After 23 years, a spiritual sequel Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was released in 2013 and the Mohit Suri directorial turned out to be a blockbuster with a memorable soundtrack with songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Sunn Raha Hai, Chahun Main Ya Naa and others composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari.

The release date for Aashiqu 3 hasn't been finalised yet and the film is expected to go on floors in January 2024. T-Series Films and Vishesh Films are the producers.

