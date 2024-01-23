What! A full song has been deleted from the movie Fighter, here are the details of the censor certificate

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, ever since the movie was in the making, recently the trailer was out and it has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The movie that has some amazing star cast Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi is directed by Pathan and War director Siddharth Anand.

The movie has attracted eyeballs of the fans and no doubt it is one of the biggest releases of the year. The fans all over are looking forward to every single detail of the movie and today let us have a look at the details of the censor certificate of the movie.

Also read-Fighter: What! Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone is missing from the film’s promotions

As per the reports it is said that a full song has been deleted from the movie, yes you heard right a song named ‘Ishq Thoda Thoda Dono jagah’ has been deleted from the movie, the duration of the song was around 2 minutes 38 seconds. Also there are few seconds of sexually suggestive visuals which are replaced, it is of 8 seconds, also there are few TV news visuals which have been placed and the duration of these visuals are of 25 seconds.

Talking about the total duration of the movie, the length of the movie is around 166. 35 minutes. Indeed this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the very first aerial action entertainer Fighter which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January.

What are your views on this information on censor certificate of the movie Fighter and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Must read! Fighter: CBFC directs filmmakers to replace 'Sexually Explicit Scenes' in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie with ‘Suitable Shots’