What! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reveals about how they had to cut cost as the industry wasn't doing well

MUMBAI: The entire team of Gadar 2 has been basking in the massive success of the film. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has so far entered the 500 crore club and continues to dominate the box office.

However, it was not an easy task for its director Anil Sharma to make it in 60 crores. Since that meant, cutting costs during production.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sharma said that Zee Studios initially gave a budget of 40 crores for Gadar 2, which should have been 100 crores.

He said, "Gadar is a brand, the actors are a brand, but the industry wasn’t doing so well at the time; that’s how things work. They couldn’t give me what I wanted, but still, they gave me Rs 60 crore. It wasn’t enough, but it was a lot, considering the situation. All of us, the entire unit, we took minimum wages to cut costs. Wages naa ke barabar liye sab logon ne (we took next to nothing in terms of wages). We took enough to survive and provide for our families, that’s it."

Earlier, Sharma was in the news for taking an indirect dig at Adipurush, which was made on a whopping budget of 600 crores.

He said, "These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore." However, unlike Adipurush (which bombed at the box office), Gadar 2 has emerged as a major success.

Gadar 2 is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and produced by Sharma and Zee Studios. It stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa among others.

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film follows the story of Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to save his son from captivity.

Despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, the film surprised everyone and became a success.

