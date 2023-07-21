What! Gadar 2 trailer release preponed? Read more

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated movie of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 is creating a huge buzz among other audiences. After watching the teaser, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer.

According to a report, Gadar 2’s trailer is expected to release on July 27, however, a close source revealed that director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25. However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the makers about the trailer release.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2’s two recent songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and Khairiyat have won the hearts of the audience. Arijit Singh’s voice and Sunny Deol’s acting have created magic in the song.

The movie stars Ameesha Patel as Sakina, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet or Jeete. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2.

In Gadar, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh crossed the border and went to Pakistan to bring back his wife Sakina to India. However, this time, he returns to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet. The movie’s teaser has intrigued fans who can’t wait for the trailer now.

