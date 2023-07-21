What! Gadar 2 trailer release preponed? Read more

The movie stars Ameesha Patel as Sakina, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet or Jeete. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 16:07
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated movie of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 is creating a huge buzz among other audiences. After watching the teaser, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Also read - Wow! Gadar 2 trailer to be launched on July 27th

According to a report, Gadar 2’s trailer is expected to release on July 27, however, a close source revealed that director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25. However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the makers about the trailer release.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2’s two recent songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and Khairiyat have won the hearts of the audience. Arijit Singh’s voice and Sunny Deol’s acting have created magic in the song. 

The movie stars Ameesha Patel as Sakina, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet or Jeete. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2. 

Also read - Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

In Gadar, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh crossed the border and went to Pakistan to bring back his wife Sakina to India. However, this time, he returns to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet. The movie’s teaser has intrigued fans who can’t wait for the trailer now.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA

Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Anil Sharma OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Pankaj Tripathi Bollywood Theatre TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 16:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika becomes a target
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Dilemma! Manoj puts forth his desire, Rajesh confused
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Rashi, Pushpa and Dipti taken aback seeing THIS
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The Salman Khan film is coming in November. While the date has...
Hilarious! Kalki 2898 AD actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s banter goes VIRAL – Watch Video
MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have worked together in the movie Geraftaar which was released in 1982. Now,...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: High Drama! Nimrit and Aastha get into an argument
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Tiger 3
Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger 3
Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look
Watch Video
Hilarious! Kalki 2898 AD actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s banter goes VIRAL – Watch Video
Ranbir
Throwback! Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time his late father Rishi Kapoor fought with him during the making of Brahmastra
Katrina Kaif,
Must Read! Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and more actresses who can be the perfect Indian Barbie
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Wow! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walks the ramp, over Rocky and Rani are looking stunning
Vivek Oberoi
OMG! Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 Crores, files case with Mumbai police against his business partner