What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga

Relive the hurdles in Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's iconic love tale – a brother's resentment with a shocking revelation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Gauri

MUMBAI: In the enchanting realm of Bollywood love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's saga stands out as an epic journey. However, behind the glitz and glamour was a tumultuous beginning, marked by religious disparities and, surprisingly, a brother's vehement disapproval.

Gauri Khan, hailing from an orthodox Hindu family, faced a significant challenge due to the religious differences between her and the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The Dunki star's pursuit of Gauri led him to Mumbai to fulfill his acting dreams, but their path to unity was far from smooth.

Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chibber, emerged as a formidable obstacle in their love story. In a revealing interview with Filmfare in 1994, Gauri shared the intensity of Vikrant's disapproval. Despite his typically laid-back demeanor, whenever he spotted Shah Rukh, Vikrant's temper flared. Gauri disclosed that her brother was exceedingly possessive, with 'murder on his mind' every time he caught Shah Rukh gazing at her.

Also Read: Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan apparently changed their names to get married to each other, read more

 

Vikrant, a year and a half older than Gauri, went to the extent of threatening physical harm to the Dunki star. However, Shah Rukh, ever the cool-headed suitor, remained composed, understanding the protective nature of Gauri's brother. Gauri recounted instances where Vikrant would vehemently express his intention to confront and physically confront Shah Rukh, but the Bollywood luminary took it in stride.

The journey of acceptance was arduous, given the orthodox mindset prevalent in Gauri's family. Gauri recalled an incident where her brother was permitted to date a girl in 12th grade, while she, in 9th grade, was not allowed to express any admiration for a boy. The clash of orthodox beliefs reached its peak when Gauri met Shah Rukh in the ninth grade, coinciding with her brother's introduction to his girlfriend.

It took four years for Vikrant to relent and accept Shah Rukh Khan into the family fold, marking the triumph of love over religious and familial differences.

Also Read:Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Bollywoodlife 

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Bollywood love story Vikrant Chibber Religious differences Family disapproval Love saga Filmfare interview Bollywood luminary Dunki star Orthodox beliefs Acceptance TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
MUMBAI: Renowned director Hansal Mehta recently expressed his dismay at the prevailing obsession with box office...
What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom
MUMBAI: In the intricate world of Bollywood, where success often hinges on collaboration between directors and actors,...
What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga
MUMBAI: In the enchanting realm of Bollywood love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's saga stands out as an epic...
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent cinematic venture, "12th Fail," has not only captured the audience's attention but...
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
MUMBAI: 1. Hansal Mehta's Perspective on Box Office Obsession:In a recent roundtable discussion, Hansal Mehta delves...
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More
MUMBAI: 1. Connection with Pinocchio:Director Sriram Raghavan reveals the thematic connection between Merry Christmas...
Recent Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Tanuja
What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom
Manoj
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
Sriram
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More
Mehmood
Shocking! When Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna for throwing his starry weight around