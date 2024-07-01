What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga

MUMBAI: In the enchanting realm of Bollywood love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's saga stands out as an epic journey. However, behind the glitz and glamour was a tumultuous beginning, marked by religious disparities and, surprisingly, a brother's vehement disapproval.

Gauri Khan, hailing from an orthodox Hindu family, faced a significant challenge due to the religious differences between her and the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The Dunki star's pursuit of Gauri led him to Mumbai to fulfill his acting dreams, but their path to unity was far from smooth.

Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chibber, emerged as a formidable obstacle in their love story. In a revealing interview with Filmfare in 1994, Gauri shared the intensity of Vikrant's disapproval. Despite his typically laid-back demeanor, whenever he spotted Shah Rukh, Vikrant's temper flared. Gauri disclosed that her brother was exceedingly possessive, with 'murder on his mind' every time he caught Shah Rukh gazing at her.

Vikrant, a year and a half older than Gauri, went to the extent of threatening physical harm to the Dunki star. However, Shah Rukh, ever the cool-headed suitor, remained composed, understanding the protective nature of Gauri's brother. Gauri recounted instances where Vikrant would vehemently express his intention to confront and physically confront Shah Rukh, but the Bollywood luminary took it in stride.

The journey of acceptance was arduous, given the orthodox mindset prevalent in Gauri's family. Gauri recalled an incident where her brother was permitted to date a girl in 12th grade, while she, in 9th grade, was not allowed to express any admiration for a boy. The clash of orthodox beliefs reached its peak when Gauri met Shah Rukh in the ninth grade, coinciding with her brother's introduction to his girlfriend.

It took four years for Vikrant to relent and accept Shah Rukh Khan into the family fold, marking the triumph of love over religious and familial differences.

