What! Gear up for a three-way clash: Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur

With Animal getting postponed to 1st December, it's a three-way clash as three movies are releasing on the same day.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:58
movie_image: 
ANIMAL

MUMBAI:  Over the time, we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day. Remembering some unforgettable clashes in the past, we have Gadar and Lagaan, Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, Om Shanti Om and Sawariya, along with many others, which were the talk of the town. 

Previously, it was supposed to be the three-way clash on 11th August with 3 movies Animal, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 releasing on the same date. Currently, the official announcement is out about Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor releasing on 1st December. Having said that, it is a three-way clash on 1st December as well. 

ALOS READ –Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed

Yes, you heard right. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will be releasing along with Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. 

Are you ready for a three-way clash on the first day of December? Let us know in the comments below. 

Talking about 11th August, both sequels of OMG and Gadar will be releasing on that very day. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Sexy! Here are the times actress Hritiqa Chheber raised temperature with her hotness

Animal OMG 2 GADAR2 KUKREY 3 Bollywood clash Sam Bahadur Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Actor Shaurya Dutt has been roped in for Reliance Entertainment Upcoming OTT series!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Actors Atharva Shukla and Riyansh Taneja have been roped in for Reliance Entertainment Upcoming OTT series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms exit from Pandya Stores, says, “undoubtedly my career best journey comes to an end soon”! Read for more!
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Imlie: What! Imlie believes that Atharva killed Dhairya
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Rashi worried about Dilip, Ashwin finds Dilip unconscious
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Baalveer 3: OMG! Aditi to harm Veer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Danish Pandor
Exclusive! “Avika Gor is a beautiful talent and a great human being; I was not at all nervous during the kissing scene because that was the demand of the movie” - Danish Pandor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Danish Pandor
Exclusive! “Avika Gor is a beautiful talent and a great human being; I was not at all nervous during the kissing scene because that was the demand of the movie” - Danish Pandor
murdered by his son, investigation underway
Shocking! A well known Hindi Film actor’s driver murdered by his son, investigation underway
destination for me” Mukesh Chhabra
Exclusive! “Nani’s house is my favorite holiday destination” - Mukesh Chhabra
Abhimanyu Dassani
Exciting! Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani is dating THIS actress, read on to know more
Salaar
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
Priyanka Chopra
Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders