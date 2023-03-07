What! Gear up for a three-way clash: Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: Over the time, we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day. Remembering some unforgettable clashes in the past, we have Gadar and Lagaan, Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, Om Shanti Om and Sawariya, along with many others, which were the talk of the town.

Previously, it was supposed to be the three-way clash on 11th August with 3 movies Animal, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 releasing on the same date. Currently, the official announcement is out about Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor releasing on 1st December. Having said that, it is a three-way clash on 1st December as well.

Yes, you heard right. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will be releasing along with Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Talking about 11th August, both sequels of OMG and Gadar will be releasing on that very day.

