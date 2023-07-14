What! Hansal Mehta shares health update that he has a ‘terrible stomach infection’, “two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens”

MUMBAI :Hansal Mehta is a well known filmmaker who has given us critically acclaimed content like Aligarh, Scam 1992, Scoop and many more. The filmmaker has now taken to his twitter account to share a health update and call out the government. He shared that he got a stomach infection due to the water he consumed and blamed the government for not being able to provide basic clean drinking water to it’s citizens.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water. It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs.”

Netizens had a strong reaction to Hansal’s tweet. One wrote, “Wow! one stomach infection & so much of enlightenment on Mumbai's condition! We know water we get is not potable so we always boil it. Perhaps people in your social strata dont know. For other issues, hope you hear frm people you've mentioned & if you do, pls let us also know.” Another commented, “Talk about population control, pollution, civic sense these are citizen responsibilities not govt . But I guess that does not suit your bias.” Replying to the tweet, Hansal commented, “Health, sanitation and better living conditions are a BIAS? My bias is against those who accept these conditions and continue to vote for those who don’t give a dam for you..”

