This is what happened to Ranbir Kapoor post breakup with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for films like Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, revealed in a throwback interview that he grew apart from his mother Neetu Singh post break-up with Deepika Padukone.

In the past, Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika. However, the duo parted ways. In an earlier interview, the actor had opened about how lonely he was after his breakup with ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. He revealed how he felt detached from his parents and mother Neetu Singh and eventually grew apart from her. While Ranbir is known for his playboy attitude, the actor was critically blamed for breaking up with then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. As Ranbir soaked in the guilt and had no one to talk to after his breakup, the actor opened up about his rocky relationship with parents after his breakup with Deepika Padukone. In 2011, Ranbir in an interview with TimesNow, said that he felt detached from his parents and mother Neetu Singh and eventually grew apart from her. The actor then added how he cannot understand the reason why he had grown apart from his mother but wanted to do something about it especially the connect they had with others. Ranbir explained how he himself does not understand how he has been too detached with his mother. The actor also added how he feels the need to make them happy and hear them out. Ranbir finally mentioned how he is conscious of the fact and wants to do something about it.

Currently, Ranbir is in a relationship with actress Alia Bhatt and they are going strong, setting major couple goals for their fans and admirers.