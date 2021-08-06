What! Has this poster from Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom been copied from an influencer's photo?

MUMBAI: Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, is a much-awaited film. The film's poster has sparked debate.

The makers unveiled a poster displaying the actors before the release of the song, 'Marjaawaan.' While the film has been in the spotlight since its debut, the new poster is grabbing headlines for a different reason. Diet Sabya, a digital creator on Instagram, posted a photo claiming that it is a rip-off of a Sri Lankan influencer's photo.

The post quickly went viral. Netizens chided Bell Bottom's creators for the poster's resemblance to the Instagram influencer's famous photo.

The film is a spy thriller based on the early 1980s airline hijackings in India. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at the time, will be played by Lara. Vaani will play Akshay's wife.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and will be released on August 19, 2021.

Credits: DNA