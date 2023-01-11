What! Here's how Rhea Chakraborty reacted when tagged as 'drug peddler' and 'witch' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Rhea Chakraborty has gone through a lot in the past three years and she has only come out stronger than before. The actress, who was rumored to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput before his untimely demise in 2020, was labeled with many names including a ‘drug addict’, ‘drug peddler’, and a ‘witch’.
MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty has gone through a lot in the past three years and she has only come out stronger than before. The actress, who was rumored to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput before his untimely demise in 2020, was labeled with many names including a 'drug addict', 'drug peddler', and a 'witch'. 

While Rhea has been trying to get back to her feet, it is not an easy journey. In a recent interaction, Rhea spoke about being labeled with various names and how she overcame all the unwanted attention.

Rhea in a recent interaction spoke about being conditioned to do things a certain way since childhood and how she has grown out of it. The actress also spoke about being called a ‘b*tch’ and a ‘witch’, and said that she does not really care anymore.

Rhea in an interaction with Under25 official said, “When you’re called names like chudail, vishkanya, murderer, drug peddler, all of this, you don’t have an option but to let go of that person.”

The actress said that the incident (referring to SSR‘s death and going to jail) made her realize that she genuinely does not care anymore about what people think about her.

She further continued and said that if people think she is a witch or a b*tch, it does not matter beyond a point and she will be what she wants to be, “If you think I’m a witch, then maybe I’m a witch. If you think I’m a b*tch, then maybe I’m a b*tch. It doesn’t matter beyond the point. And that is very liberating. You don’t care about what anyone thinks about you. And that sounds very sage-like, but it happened to me, and I think it was the most liberating part of this trauma. And I’m glad this is what came out of it.”

Rhea Chakraborty recently made an appearance on Roadies Season 19 and left fans impressed. The actress enjoys quite a fan following on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. Here is hoping she makes her comeback to Bollywood soon!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

