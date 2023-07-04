What! Here's when Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged

There are many reports and rumours going around that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engage on 10th April, read more.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention with her movies. She is currently making our head turns and creating headlines for with her dating rumours with the political party leader Raghav Chadha. 

We have seen many pictures and videos floating all over the internet, where the actress Parineeti Chopra has been spotted with Raghav Chadha for lunch or dinner. Also, there are many reports suggesting that the duo is in a relationship and are soon to get married.

Well, fans are very much excited and are waiting for the official news of their marriage. Currently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be getting engaged on 10th April.

Yes, you heard right. As per reports, Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged with Raghav Chadha on 10th April. Although there is no official confirmation about the news, there are many reports and rumours going around. 

If this news is true, it is definitely bringing a wave of happiness among the fans and audience. We look forward to some great updates regarding Parineeti Chopra's engagement and marriage.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the engagement and marriage ceremony of Parineeti Chopra? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

