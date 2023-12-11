What! Here's why Pankaj Tripathi feels he's not a great actor, read more

Days after winning a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Pankaj Tripathi has given a scathing indictment of the acting talent in the country, calling much of it ‘average’. The actor even said that because of this average work all around, anything slightly better is applauded too much.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: Days after winning a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Pankaj Tripathi has given a scathing indictment of the acting talent in the country, calling much of it ‘average’. The actor even said that because of this average work all around, anything slightly better is applauded too much.

Also read - Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about being called a ‘great actor’ by some fans and said he doesn’t consider himself one. Recalling one incident, Pankaj said, “A woman asked me ‘when did you feel you are a great actor’. I said I still don’t feel I am a great actor. Around us, there is so much average work happening that even something slightly above average seems great. I am nothing.”

The actor added that this is largely because he does not give acting undue significance. “I take acting lightly. It is not a matter of life or death,” he said, adding, “It is the truth right now. I am honest. I won’t spare one dime in honesty but I know I have a limit. Beyond that, I can’t do much. That is why I never ask for retakes, never look at the monitor.”

Pankaj Tripathi recently won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2021 film Mili. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress prize for the same film. This is the first National Award win for both the actors.

Also read -Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

Pankaj Tripathi’s win came just days after the death of his father. In a statement released after the win, the emotional actor said, “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

Pankaj Tripathi OMG 2 Mimi Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Kriti Sanon Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ashwini dreams of Savi and Bajirao's marriage, Ishaan feels jealous
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Savi gets to know about Ishaan's efforts for organising her birthday party
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jay breaks his marriage with Kirti, admits his feelings for Aradhana to Reyansh
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
OMG! Jennifer Aniston calls Brad Pitt 'insensitive' due to his actions right after their divorce, here's what he did
MUMBAI: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie’s love triangle will always be among the most talked about...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan gets jealous of Savi's closeness with Bajirao
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Akansha gets Prachi and Purvi kicked out
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Pankaj
What! Here's why Pankaj Tripathi feels he's not a great actor, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh
Emotional! Amitabh Bachchan recalled when Dhirubhai Ambani offered financial help during bankruptcy; Says ‘There was a phase in my life…’
Sharvari
Woah! Sharvari Wagh shares fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; Expresses admiration for the actress as she ‘grown up’ watching her films
Ranbir
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
Tiger
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
Amritpal
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
Anil
Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season