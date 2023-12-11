What! Here's why Pankaj Tripathi feels he's not a great actor, read more

MUMBAI: Days after winning a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Pankaj Tripathi has given a scathing indictment of the acting talent in the country, calling much of it ‘average’. The actor even said that because of this average work all around, anything slightly better is applauded too much.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about being called a ‘great actor’ by some fans and said he doesn’t consider himself one. Recalling one incident, Pankaj said, “A woman asked me ‘when did you feel you are a great actor’. I said I still don’t feel I am a great actor. Around us, there is so much average work happening that even something slightly above average seems great. I am nothing.”

The actor added that this is largely because he does not give acting undue significance. “I take acting lightly. It is not a matter of life or death,” he said, adding, “It is the truth right now. I am honest. I won’t spare one dime in honesty but I know I have a limit. Beyond that, I can’t do much. That is why I never ask for retakes, never look at the monitor.”

Pankaj Tripathi recently won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2021 film Mili. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress prize for the same film. This is the first National Award win for both the actors.

Pankaj Tripathi’s win came just days after the death of his father. In a statement released after the win, the emotional actor said, “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him.”

