What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor who is not only known for his acting has created a strong mark in the Bollywood industry with his action and stunts.

Over the time we have seen some beautiful action by the actor Tiger Shroff which has got some jaw-dropping reactions. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor performing action and as we all know his recently released movie Heropanti 2 was not very well accepted by the fans and audiences. Recently the actor has reacted to the response the movie has gotten.

Recently Tiger Shroff played the fun game on Instagram ‘ask me something’, where the fans have asked a question that ‘Heropanti 2 Karke kaisa laga’, to which the actor has given a hilarious reply, the actor said ‘release se pahle to bahut maja Aaya but release ke bad L Lag Gaye’

Well this is indeed one of the hilarious replies by any celebrity to his own movie, what do you think about the honesty of the actor and how do you like the movie Heropanti 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about his upcoming Projects, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the movie Ganapath part 1 along with Krit Sanon, the actor will be also seen in the remake of Bade Miya Chote Miya along with actor Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Screw Dheela.

