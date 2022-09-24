What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2

Recently Tiger Shroff has given his reaction on the response of his movie Heropanti 2, have a look at the question which was asked to Tiger Shroff during the chat session

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:34
movie_image: 
What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor who is not only known for his acting has created a strong mark in the Bollywood industry with his action and stunts.

Over the time we have seen some beautiful action by the actor Tiger Shroff which has got some jaw-dropping reactions. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor performing action and as we all know his recently released movie Heropanti 2 was not very well accepted by the fans and audiences. Recently the actor has reacted to the response the movie has gotten.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ananya Pandey gets massively trolled on her latest dance video, netizens are addressing her as 'Cartoon Pandey')

Recently Tiger Shroff played the fun game on Instagram ‘ask me something’, where the fans have asked a question that ‘Heropanti 2 Karke kaisa laga’, to which the actor has given a hilarious reply, the actor said ‘release se pahle to bahut maja Aaya but release ke bad L Lag Gaye’

Well this is indeed one of the hilarious replies by any celebrity to his own movie, what do you think about the honesty of the actor and how do you like the movie Heropanti 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about his upcoming Projects, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the movie Ganapath part 1 along with Krit Sanon, the actor will be also seen in the remake of Bade Miya Chote Miya along with actor Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Screw Dheela.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –( Shocking! “Why is her behaving abnormally”, Netizens trolls Karan Singh Grover on this recent video)

Tiger Shroff TIGER SHROFF FANS Ganapath Bade Miya Chote Miya Heropanti 2 South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family
MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh (born 4 September 1986) is an Indian television actor and model. He is best known for his role...
AMAZING! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya re-unites with THIS Indian Idol judge
MUMBAI: Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi...
WOW! Udaariyan: Nehmat struggles to convince Naaz; a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes on the sets of Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan hit a milestone
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on people's changing perception towards him after Udaairyaan: I can see people taking me as a serious actor and considering me for other projects as well
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan, Colors' most-loved show which was running on small screens for more than a year has garnered huge...
Exclusive! “For me the definition of love is communication” Sharmin Segal
MUMBAI : Actress Sharmin Segal has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing art and contribution...
RECENT STORIES
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions