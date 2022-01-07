WHAT! This is how Aamir Khan’s father reacted when Jiah Khan was rumoured to be superstar’s stepsister

Aamir Khan will be next seen in his upcoming project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya who is all set to make his Bollywood debut



MUMBAI: Controversies for B-town celebs is nothing unusual now. Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan once got embroiled in controversy when during the promotions of Ghajini rumours made rounds that Jiah Khan was his step-sister.



During the promotions of Ghajini was at its peak, a rumour spread like a wildfire that Jiah Khan is Aamir Khan’s step-sister. As reported by a Bollywood Journalist, the news came to light after a publication claimed that Jiah’s mother and yesteryear star Rabiya Amin was rumoured to be in a relationship with Aamir’s father, Tahir Hussain.

Talking to a news portal, Tahir told, “As far as I know, Rabiya is married to a man from Pakistan. Rabiya is a very close friend of mine, but I was never married to her and Jiah is not my daughter.” On the other hand, Jiah Khan was quoted saying, “This is completely untrue and utter rubbish. To be frank I don’t know much about my father and I have never asked my mother about him. All I know is that he was an American.”



On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.





