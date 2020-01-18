THIS is what Hrithik Roshans’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur has to say about him

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur has shared how it was an ethereal experience to work with the superstar who has cast a spell all across with his stellar performances in Super 30 and WAR.

In a recent interview, the actress who was seen alongside Hrithik in the movie Super 30 shared, "I remember when I was doing press junket with Hrithik Roshan for Super 30 he was the same when Kaho Naa Pyaar hai released but after the release after those three hours after people watched his first film after the premiere people started looking at him in a very different way he never forgot the fact that he had all the caliber that's why the fact that you should be able to deal with your success and failure this is the biggest thing I have learned from him and I will always be grateful and thankful He is a wonderful man”.

Candidly telling us all previously, Mrunal Thakur is a fan of Hrithik Roshan. Seeing the actor transform into the character of Anand Kumar took Mrunal to a complete surprise and she is overwhelmed by the way Hrithik has turned out to be a true inspiration even in real life.

Not just his co-stars but the whole world wsa all praises for Hrithik who has shone away with his promising and soulful performances in Super 30 as Anand Kumar. The industry’s who’s who to the critics, everyone is hailing Super 30 for Hrithik’s characterization.

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character. Following which Hrithik was seen as Agent Kabir in the blockbuster movie WAR which went on to become the highest grossing movie of 2019.