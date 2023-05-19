What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, alleged Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

MUMBAI:In 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

Also Read-Shocking Revelation! SRK’s son Aryan Khan was booked for POSSESSION of drugs, not consumption, claimed ASG Anil Singh

Now in the defense of former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede, the whatsapp chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan have been submitted in court. It is clear that SRK was begging him to go easy on his son and promising that he will be reformed.

One of the unanswered messages sent to Sameer by SRK read, “Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk”

In another message the Don actor wrote, “Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it's in our hands to mould them for the future. Thank you once again for your kindness and support . Love SRK”

Also Read-What! Aryan Khan might have been singled out in the drug case

When Khan asked Sameer to go easy on his son, the latter replied, “Of course don't worry”. SRK then wrote, “I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk.”

Sameer wrote, “Shahrukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon.”

Many irregularities were found against the 44 year old Sameer Wankhede by the SIT, in its report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) in 2022. The CBI claimed that the Mumbai NCB team wanted to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan so as not to book Aryan in the case.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustan times