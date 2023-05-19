What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 19:49
movie_image: 
What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

MUMBAI:In 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

Also Read-Shocking Revelation! SRK’s son Aryan Khan was booked for POSSESSION of drugs, not consumption, claimed ASG Anil Singh

Now in the defense of former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede, the whatsapp chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan have been submitted in court. It is clear that SRK was begging him to go easy on his son and promising that he will be reformed. 

One of the unanswered messages sent to Sameer by SRK read, “Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk”

In another message the Don actor wrote, “Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it's in our hands to mould them for the future. Thank you once again for your kindness and support . Love SRK”

Also Read-What! Aryan Khan might have been singled out in the drug case

When Khan asked Sameer to go easy on his son, the latter replied, “Of course don't worry”. SRK then wrote, “I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk.”

Sameer wrote, “Shahrukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon.”

Many irregularities were found against the 44 year old Sameer Wankhede by the SIT, in its report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) in 2022. The CBI claimed that the Mumbai NCB team wanted to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan so as not to book Aryan in the case.  
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustan times

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan JAWAN Deepika Padukone Gauri Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan Dunki Raees Zero Movie News Sameer Wankhede TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 19:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Promo Story: Titli on Star Plus promises gut-wrenching emotions and a delicate story, but unmasks a darker truth about the happily ever after. Read the Full Story here!
MUMBAI:  StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Clients impressed by Sahiba’s pitch, Angad annoyed
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”
MUMBAI: Prit Kamani is a popular name in Hindi film industry as well as OTT. He has impressed everyone with his...
What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court
MUMBAI:In 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for...
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ brought back the hit Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the magical on-screen couple who is all over the hearts of the audience...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Sahiba runs low on money, Angad feels for her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Prit
Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prit
Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”
impresses netizens
Cannes: HOT! Esha Gupta’s black dress impresses netizens, “Simple and sexy”
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Exclusive! “Sara is very lively and Vicky is my favorite actor” - Sharib Hashmi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for