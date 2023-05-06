What! Ibrahim Ali Khan looks irritated as he gets pushed by the paparazzi after watching his sister Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; netizens say “Dashing guy”

The paparazzi were all around him and he is heard asking the media to take Sara’s pictures and to give him space to move out.
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but the star kid is already gaining all the attention. Recently, he was spotted exiting a movie theater after watching his sister Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with her.

Also Read-Oops! Ibrahim Ali Khan manhandled by beggars outside a Mumbai restaurant, see netizens’ reactions

While it seemed that he wanted his sister to get all the limelight, some netizens felt that he was showing too much attitude. One wrote, "Royal family se aata hai banda" another wrote, "Oh my god He looks so cute ♥️♥️♥️ Dashing guy."

One wrote, “Chehre Se To Aisa Lag Raha hai jaise Saif Ali Khan kA Beta Ho” another commented, “He's jealous ki saara attention sara ko derahe...looks funny n item lik his father” one wrote, “Omg saifs copy!!”

Check out the video below;

Do you think Ibrahim really looked irritated?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Must read! Saif Ali Khan reveals the similarity between his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and him

On the work front, while it is not yet confirmed when Ibrahim will be making his acting debut, he is currently working as an assistant on Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 


 

 

 
 

