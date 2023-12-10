What! Imax to screen The Marvels in limited or no screens at all as Tiger 3 releases at the same time

The festival of Diwali is keenly awaited, thanks to Tiger 3. The promotions have gradually picked up and it is expected to go on another level once the trailer drops on Monday, October 16. This week, the producers, Yash Raj Films, unveiled two brand new posters of the film, featuring its lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 17:16
movie_image: 
- THE MARVELS

MUMBAI :The festival of Diwali is keenly awaited, thanks to Tiger 3. The promotions have gradually picked up and it is expected to go on another level once the trailer drops on Monday, October 16. 

Also read - Must Read! Level of excitement rises as details about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s trailer details are out

This week, the producers, Yash Raj Films, unveiled two brand new posters of the film, featuring its lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. These posters mentioned that the film will also be released in IMAX. 

Many felt that it would not be possible as Tiger 3 clashes with The Marvels, the Hollywood superhero film. In the past, whenever a Hindi biggie was released alongside an IMAX-friendly Hollywood flick, the latter got a preference in IMAX screens across the world. 

In the past, ’83 (2021) and Adipurush’s (2023) IMAX plans got dashed, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Flash respectively.

But Tiger 3 will be an exception. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Tiger 3 will get a release in IMAX screens in India. Most probably, it’ll get almost all shows in the giant screen auditorium. As for The Marvels, it’ll have to share shows with the Salman Khan-starrer. There’s a small possibility that it might not get a release in IMAX at all, though the possibility seems remote. A clearer picture will emerge in the next two weeks.”

The source continued, “Usually, IMAX Corporation doesn’t encourage the release of two IMAX films on the same day or week. And if it happens, the Hollywood film gets the upper hand. Hence, this is a significant development. This probably has been possible due to the supremacy of YRF and of course the insane stardom of Salman Khan.”

Meanwhile, sources also state that Tiger 3 will also get a release in several IMAX properties overseas.

Also read - Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Marvels, meanwhile, belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama 

Yash Raj Films Salman Khan Katrina Kaif IMAX Tiger 3 Hollywood 83 Adipurush spiderman no way home The Flash Emraan Hashmi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 17:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MUMBAI: At the end of the day, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will always be sisters. While Kim, 42, is in...
Actresses who were approached for playing the role of Shakti before Nikki Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri...
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
MUMBAI: Madonna's former roommate Whitley Hill has made sensational claims about the singer. In an interaction with...
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MUMBAI: Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, was the target of an Income Tax...
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
MUMBAI :Irony died a thousand deaths when Meryl Streep was cast as a late blooming actor in Season 3 of the hit crime...
Exciting! Shahid Kapoor confirms ‘Farzi 2’ is in the works; Says 'It was open-ended so...'
MUMBAI :On February 10, 2023, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video to a favorable reception from both...
Recent Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
Latest Video
Related Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MADONNA
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
Abhishek
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MERYL STREEP
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
TAYLOR SWIFT
Wow! Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour premiere
Trisha Krishnan
Oh No! Trisha Krishnan accused of allegedly overcharging for self-promotion in film; Producer says, ‘she has to pay back a portion of her salary….’