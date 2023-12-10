What! Imax to screen The Marvels in limited or no screens at all as Tiger 3 releases at the same time

MUMBAI :The festival of Diwali is keenly awaited, thanks to Tiger 3. The promotions have gradually picked up and it is expected to go on another level once the trailer drops on Monday, October 16.

This week, the producers, Yash Raj Films, unveiled two brand new posters of the film, featuring its lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. These posters mentioned that the film will also be released in IMAX.

Many felt that it would not be possible as Tiger 3 clashes with The Marvels, the Hollywood superhero film. In the past, whenever a Hindi biggie was released alongside an IMAX-friendly Hollywood flick, the latter got a preference in IMAX screens across the world.

In the past, ’83 (2021) and Adipurush’s (2023) IMAX plans got dashed, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Flash respectively.

But Tiger 3 will be an exception. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Tiger 3 will get a release in IMAX screens in India. Most probably, it’ll get almost all shows in the giant screen auditorium. As for The Marvels, it’ll have to share shows with the Salman Khan-starrer. There’s a small possibility that it might not get a release in IMAX at all, though the possibility seems remote. A clearer picture will emerge in the next two weeks.”

The source continued, “Usually, IMAX Corporation doesn’t encourage the release of two IMAX films on the same day or week. And if it happens, the Hollywood film gets the upper hand. Hence, this is a significant development. This probably has been possible due to the supremacy of YRF and of course the insane stardom of Salman Khan.”

Meanwhile, sources also state that Tiger 3 will also get a release in several IMAX properties overseas.

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Marvels, meanwhile, belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

