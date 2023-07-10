What! Imtiaz Ali reveals he wanted to cast Sunny Deol in Highway and Bobby Deol in Jab We Met, read to know more

While Jab We Met and Highway are one of his best films the director said that the casting would have been different had he gone with his original plan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Imtiaz

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali is one of the finest directors of Bollywood. He has made touching and thought provoking films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj kal, Highway, among many others. While Jab We Met and Highway are one of his best films the director said that the casting would have been different had he gone with his original plan.

Also Read- OMG! Imtiaz Ali refutes rumours about the sequel of Jab We Met

Imtiaz opened up about the two films and said, “I was planning to make Jab We Met with Bobby Deol. When I was making this film, Bobby and I were very good friends. His family… they are very nice people. But Socha Na Tha took five years to make and release. Meanwhile, I was trying to start a new film so Bobby was going to do Jab We Met. Then Socha Na Tha got over but I still didn’t make the film for two years because I wanted Bobby to start it (Jab We Met).”

Bobby however kept brushing aside the Jab We Met offer and Imtiaz added, “But he was getting other offers from big directors, so he was waiting for that to happen. He kept postponing my film, but then a time came when I didn’t find it correct because a lot of time went by. Because I did Socha Na Tha for five years and I didn’t do a film for two years after that, so it was putting financial strain on me. Then I told Bobby, ‘Let’s not make this film. Let’s shake our hands and decide we will not do this film together because then our thing will be affected.”

Also Read- What! Anurag Kashyap did THIS to get locations for the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur

Speaking of casting Sunny in Highway, Imtiaz said, “I was trying to make Highway with Sunny Deol. It was a very different film. It had revenge drama, which is the kind of films Sunny Deol does. That film would have also done well. I also tried to make Highway with Subhash Ghai. He told me that the film’s script resembles his 1983 film Hero. I have seen Hero 25 times so maybe that story is inside me.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

Imtiaz Ali Anurag Kashyap Black Friday Love Aaj Kal Dev D Bombay Velvet Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
MUMBAI: The flexibility of the Indian entertainment industry has long been known. It not only creates a wide range of...
Surprising! Jyothika reveals why she accepted Suriya’s proposal after a month; Says 'I had earned all the money I needed'
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, popular actress Jyothika turns 45 years old. Suriya is an actor, and the Tamil actress is married...
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal calls Khanzaadi friends!
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal is surely making her mark in Bigg Boss 17 and how! The actress is not scared to speak her mind...
Exclusive! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that Star...
Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that Star...
Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’
MUMBAI: The majority of critics and viewers immensely praised the female friend comedy Thank You for Coming, which...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
Jyothika
Surprising! Jyothika reveals why she accepted Suriya’s proposal after a month; Says 'I had earned all the money I needed'
Bhumi
Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’
Shraddha
Inspiring! From UPSC aspirant to India’s leading comedian: Have a look at the journey of a talented comedian, who worked with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also
Karan
What! Karan Johar makes shocking revelations on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage, Read on to know what he said
Sidharth
What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage