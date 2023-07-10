What! Imtiaz Ali reveals he wanted to cast Sunny Deol in Highway and Bobby Deol in Jab We Met, read to know more

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali is one of the finest directors of Bollywood. He has made touching and thought provoking films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj kal, Highway, among many others. While Jab We Met and Highway are one of his best films the director said that the casting would have been different had he gone with his original plan.

Imtiaz opened up about the two films and said, “I was planning to make Jab We Met with Bobby Deol. When I was making this film, Bobby and I were very good friends. His family… they are very nice people. But Socha Na Tha took five years to make and release. Meanwhile, I was trying to start a new film so Bobby was going to do Jab We Met. Then Socha Na Tha got over but I still didn’t make the film for two years because I wanted Bobby to start it (Jab We Met).”

Bobby however kept brushing aside the Jab We Met offer and Imtiaz added, “But he was getting other offers from big directors, so he was waiting for that to happen. He kept postponing my film, but then a time came when I didn’t find it correct because a lot of time went by. Because I did Socha Na Tha for five years and I didn’t do a film for two years after that, so it was putting financial strain on me. Then I told Bobby, ‘Let’s not make this film. Let’s shake our hands and decide we will not do this film together because then our thing will be affected.”

Speaking of casting Sunny in Highway, Imtiaz said, “I was trying to make Highway with Sunny Deol. It was a very different film. It had revenge drama, which is the kind of films Sunny Deol does. That film would have also done well. I also tried to make Highway with Subhash Ghai. He told me that the film’s script resembles his 1983 film Hero. I have seen Hero 25 times so maybe that story is inside me.”

