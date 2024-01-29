What! Ira Khan finally reacts to the trolling over husband Nupur Shikhare wearing shorts to the wedding; Says ‘Now he’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans by the pool…’

MUMBAI : Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has been posting pictures and videos from her and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding celebrations. The groom, Nupur Shikhare, arrived jogging in shorts and a vest for the couple's first legally recognized marriage in Mumbai. Even though Ira received a lot of backlash for the appearance on social media, she finally acknowledged it in her most recent post.

Ira shared a picture of Nupur Shikhare relaxing by the pool on social media and wrote, “You guys trolled him so much now he’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans by the pool.”

Ira further revealed that her father, star Aamir Khan, participated in the obstacle course exercise and was spotted attempting to climb a rope that was tied. Ira recently posted several photos from the entertaining gaming session that the Team Bride and Team Groom took part in on her Instagram stories. Aamir Khan was also seen attempting to cling to a rope in one of the pictures. Along with her mother Reena Dutta, Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao, and other relatives and friends are included in the post.

Ira updated her social media profiles with the following message, "Let's just say...TO BE CONTINUED. @davidpoznic."

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in Mumbai and held a three-day celebration in Udaipur. Later, the couple's reception was held in Mumbai.

