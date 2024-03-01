What! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter not to have a traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Here’s a truth!

At Aamir Khan's house, the celebrations have already started. The Kelvan ritual has already been completed, and his mansion is lit. The mehendi ceremony was held at the home of the groom's celebrity fitness instructor, Nupur Shikhare, according to the actor's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde, who made this revelation in an interview.
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is getting married to Nupur Shikhare, the love of her life, a few months after they became engaged. Pre-wedding festivities have already commenced. Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde revealed a few insights regarding the high-profile nuptials in an interview.

She also mentioned that Aamir is learning how to sing at his daughter's wedding, and they have all been rehearsing and getting ready to sing songs on the dhol. "It will be a more casual sangeet; we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well. However, for the wedding songs, it is only the ladies who will be performing. Our family from Banaras, Lucknow and Delhi have come. Reena's side family has come down from Delhi and Punjab," she stated.

She also disclosed that, according to popular belief, the pair will not be being married in a traditional Maharashtrian fashion; instead, they will get married on January 3, 2024, and then travel to Udaipur. "Udaipur's plan is all for Ira and Nupur's friends, and we will be going along. There we will have sangeet and mehendi, but not the Maharashtrian style wedding; it is only a registered marriage," Nikhat revealed.

A while back, a glowing Nupur posted a cute message for his soon-to-be wife, Ira Khan. He also posted several images of them wearing traditional. They are seen feeding each other delicious South Indian food in one of them. He wrote, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira. I love you so much."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

