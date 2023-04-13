What! “Isne plaster bhi Manish Malhotra se design karaya hoga”, Sonnalli Seygall gets trolled for the plaster on her hand

Actress Sonnalli Seygall is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 22:40
What! “Isne plaster bhi Manish Malhotra se design kiya hoga” Sonnalli Seygall gets troll for her fracture plaster

MUMBAI:Actress Sonnalli Seygall has been winning the hearts over the time with her amazing contribution, she is one of the major head turner when comes to defining hotness and fashion. No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Sonnalli Seygall is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen attending an event, indeed she is looking supremely beautiful but what drew the attention of the fans is the Plaster which is on her hand, she is getting some negative and healthy comments for the same.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what is the purpose of delsigned Plaster, whereas few are saying that this plaster must have been designed by Manish Malhotra, also there are people who are saying that she does not even know how to walk.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Sonnalli Seygall and how did you like this unique style of plaster of actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

