What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera has finally with the big screen today and it is getting some mixed to negative comments from the audiences

MUMBAI: The fans of Ranbir Kapoor or not keeping calm as finally after the gap of four long years the movie of the actor titles has hit the big screen. No doubt ever since the trailer of the movie Shamshera was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and finally today is the day.

All eyes are on the response of the movie and as we can see many tweets and posts floating all over the social media are speaking some mixed to negative reviews of the movie. Having said that, let us have a look at some of the posts shared by the audiences as they expressed disappointment from the movie.

This is what u call a movie. 1 of the best cinematicexperiences ever.Everything abt this movie be it screenplay,cinematography,bgmor acting is top notch.Ranbir & Sanjay both gave incredibleperformances.Its like thriller action movie.2nd half is #ShamsheraReview#Shamshera

—Captain Salah (@fplaloof) July22, 2022  

Hinduphobic#RanbirKapoorstarter #ShamsheraFLOPPED at Box office

Don't waste your money towatch in theaters. Film doesn't even worth time to watch free foronline#ShamsheraReview- 1/5  pic.twitter.com/R3ZX8XPWxz

—Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) July21, 2022  

Mulla #RanbirKapoorstarter #Shamsheramade DISASTROUS FLOP at Box office

One word for #ShamsheraReviewis DISAPPOINTMENT

Viewers left theatre after 40 minutes !!

Stop wasting money for Madarsachap Bollywood#BoycottBollywoodpic.twitter.com/Hx9KaMCFlo

—Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) July22, 2022   

Review - #Shamshera
Rating - 2*/5 ️️
*ing - #RanbirKapoor#VaaniKapoor& #SanjayDutt#Shamsherais a below average, outdated film with massive budget, 80s era film whereeverything and anything can happen, mixture of 5 films gone WRONG…
1/4#ShamsheraReviewpic.twitter.com/GrfEhF5SO9

 

—Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July22, 2022

  

Best Movie #OneWordReview...#Shamshera:UNBEARABLE.
Rating: ️½
Brings back memories of #ThugsOfHindostan…Even #RanbirKapoor’sstar-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #ShamsheraReviewpic.twitter.com/kpCRDRoA0U

—BIG INDIAN STARS (@Enrique00012312) July22, 2022  

Dum nhi hai movie m...flop  #Shamshera#ShamsheraReview#VaaniKapoor#Ranbir#SanjayDutthttps://t.co/ulqbnLSlKT

—Nikhil Pancholi (@Pancholinikhil7) July22, 2022

As we can see these posts dropped by the audience which are saying that the movie is strictly average, also few people have said many people have left the theatre in the first 40 minutes. Many people have commented saying that Bollywood should now come up with something better.

Well what are your views on these tweets coming from the audience and if you have seen the movie Shamshera, do share your views in the comment section below.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and it is directed by Agneepath fams Karan Malhotra.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

