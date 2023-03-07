What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day, how can we forget big clashes like Gadar and Lagaan, Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, Om Shanti Om and Sawariya, along with many others which were the talk of the town.

As we all know earlier it was supposed to be the three way clash on 11th August as 3 movies Animal, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 were supposed to release on the same date and now finally the official announcement is out that Animal starting Ranbir Kapoor will be released on 1st December, well having said that that once again it is a three way clash on 1st December

Yes you heard right, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will release on 1st December and along with this movie we have Fukrey 3 releasing on that same day and the third movie is Sam Bahadur which has Vicky Kaushal along with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Well, these are the 3 movies releasing on the day of 2st December, and we are going to see a three way clash. Which movie are you excited for and which will be your first choice out of three, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about 11th August, only OMG 2 and Gadar 2 will be now releasing.

