What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur

With Animal getting postponed to 1st December once again it's a three way clash as three movies are releasing on the same day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:58
movie_image: 
ANIMAL

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day, how can we forget big clashes like Gadar and Lagaan, Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, Om Shanti Om and Sawariya, along with many others which were the talk of the town.

As we all know earlier it was supposed to be the three way clash on 11th August as 3 movies Animal, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 were supposed to release on the same date and now finally the official announcement is out that Animal starting Ranbir Kapoor will be released on 1st December, well having said that that once again it is a three way clash on 1st December

ALOS READ –Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed

Yes you heard right, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will release on 1st December and along with this movie we have Fukrey 3 releasing on that same day  and the third movie is Sam Bahadur which has Vicky Kaushal along with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Well, these are the 3 movies releasing on the day of 2st December, and we are going to see a three way clash. Which movie are you excited for and which will be your first choice out of three, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about 11th August, only OMG 2 and Gadar 2 will be now releasing.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Sexy! Here are the times actress Hritiqa Chheber raised temperature with her hotness

Animal OMG 2 GADAR2 KUKREY 3 Bollywood clash Sam Bahadur Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Gayatri Gauri’s latest challenge in ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum
MUMBAI: Yesterday’s 60th episode of ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum’ was one of the most emotional , sensational and dramatic...
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
MUMBAI: One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Prashanth Neel directorial 'Salaar' starring the biggest...
Garima Jain of Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Emphasizes Impact Over Screen Space
MUMBAI: Garima Jain is a talented actress who is currently seen as Sakshi in Star Bharat's popular show 'Na Umra Ki...
Nimisha Vakharia to play Shakti’s colorful Gujarati chachi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OH NO! Inderpal tells Angad to divorce Sahiba!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Rutuja Sawant opens up on taking up Star Plus' Titli, says, "This character is of top-notch and soething above my league'' shares about her experience with the star cast and more
MUMBAI: Rutuja Sawant who is popularly known for character in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is now a part of...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salaar
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
Priyanka Chopra
Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Must Read! “I wish they are back together” netizens as they see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together
Shilpa Shetty
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets massively trolled for her latest public appearance, have a look at the comments
Hritiqa Chheber
Sexy! Here are the times actress Hritiqa Chheber raised temperature with her hotness
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed