What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”

MUMBAI : Recently Nora Fatehi recorded a statement against actress Jacqueline Fernandes for trying to tarnish her name and spreading false news about her. She recorded her statement before the Delhi High court where she denied having anything to do with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

In her statement Nora said, “They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I feel I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career. Jacqueline has asked the media why ED has taken me as a witness in the case and her as an accused. This statement has led to prolonged unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyber bullying.”

Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil replied to the accusations saying, “We’ve not received any official communication from courts, so we can’t confirm any such developments. It’s a matter of admitted fact that Jacqueliene has never ever made any statement against anyone before any electronic, print or social media. She has always maintained a dignified and graceful silence about the case, as the matter is subjudice and pending before courts for adjudication,” he says, adding, “However, that doesn’t mean that she can be dragged into certain unwarranted legal proceedings for no fault of hers.”

Patil further said, “That itself is an act of civil and criminal contempt of the respective legal proceedings. If Jacqueline is compelled into an unwarranted litigation or dragged into a fake litigation against her will, she’ll approach the High Court for her rightful legal remedy for protecting and safeguarding her fundamental right as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.” He also added that they might, “separate legal action for contempt of courts” if the records of court are leaked and “used to initiate legal proceedings wherein certain people are not even party to that proceedings”

An insider shared, “In her response, Jacqueliene shared that she has respect for Nora, and suggested having a discussion to clear out the misunderstanding with a discussion across the table, so that both the parties can have a closure. But she didn’t hear back on the request till date. Now, we don’t know if that request went till Nora or not. This was almost six months ago. It would have been a more mature and graceful way instead of going to the courtroom. Because Jacqueliene has never made a statement against Nora.”

On Fatehi calling herself an outsider the source said, “It’s unfortunate to bring up this issue of an insider or outsider. This country loves everybody and is generous to everybody. However, Jacqueline is ready to fight it out.”

Nora’s lawyer Vikram Singh Chauhan said, “If she has not done anything wrong, they should file an affidavit in the court, what are they waiting for. And when it comes to having a discussion across the table, there has not been any such request from their side.”

