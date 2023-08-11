What! "Jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel jana hai was not on the script it was improvised" Mukesh Tiwari

MUMBAI : Actor Mukesh Tiwari is no doubt one of the most loved actors, over the time with his intense and comedic characters, he has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

How can we forget one of the famous characters of the actor Vasooli Bhai from the Golmaal series, right from the first part of the movie Golmaal we have seen and loved the actor and we always wanted to see more of this character in the following parts.

There is a famous dialogue given by the actor as Vasooli Bhai " Jaldi bol Kal Subah Panvel jana hai" in the third part of the movie Golmaal. Well this dialogue has a separate fan base and it became so viral that all the fans and audience just went recreating the dialogue every time.

And now during the recent media the actor Mukesh Tiwari revealed that this dialogue was never on the script, yes you heard ride the Panvel dialogue of Golmaal 3 was never on the script, he actually wanted to go Panvel the next day, so he just said it in the flow, 'jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel nikalna hai"

The makers also thought to keep the dialogue as it is and it was kept in the movie, what we see that the dialogue became so popular and viral and till today when we see the movie we just love this dialogue and the character Vasooli Bhai.

All the fans are now looking forward to the fifth part of the movie Golmaal, director Rohit Shetty will soon start to work on the fifth part soon after his movie Singham Again.

