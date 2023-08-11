What! "'Jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel nikalna hai' was not in the script, it was improvised" - Mukesh Tiwari

During the recent media interaction, actor Mukesh Tiwari revealed that famous Panvel dialogue from Golmaal 3 was never in the script. It was improvised by him.
Mukesh Tiwari

MUMBAI : Actor Mukesh Tiwari is no doubt one of the most loved actors. Over the time with his intense and comedic characters, he has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

How can we forget one of the famous characters of the actor Vasooli Bhai from the Golmaal series. Right from the first part of the movie Golmaal, we have seen and loved the actor and always wanted to see more of him in the following parts.

There is a famous dialogue given by the actor as Vasooli Bhai "Jaldi bol Kal Subah Panvel nikalna hai" in the third part of the movie Golmaal. Well, this dialogue has a separate fan base and it became so viral that all the fans and audience just went recreating the dialogue every time.

And now during the recent media interaction, actor Mukesh Tiwari revealed that this dialogue was never in the script. Yes, you heard right. He actually wanted to go to Panvel the next day, so he just said it in the flow, 'jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel nikalna hai". 

Also read-Must read! Govinda Attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash with family giving us rare view of full family together, fans says want to see him in movies

The makers also thought to keep the dialogue as it is and it was kept in the movie. What we see that the dialogue became so popular and viral and till today when we see the movie we just love this dialogue and the character Vasooli Bhai.

What are your views on the actor Mukesh Tiwari and how did you like the characters Vasooli Bhai? Do let us know in the comment section below.

All the fans are now looking forward to the fifth part of the movie Golmaal. Director Rohit Shetty will soon start to work on the fifth part soon after his movie Singham Again.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read-Exclusive! "No advices as such, just was told to make my own mistake and learn from them" Alizeh Agnihotri on the advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

 
 

