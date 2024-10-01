What! Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Tendulkar UNFOLLOW Each other on social media amidst speculations following Sara's outing with Shikhar; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: After their reconciliation in 2022, Janhvi Kapoor is said to have been dating Shikhar Pahariya for a while. Since then, they have been frequently observed together at a variety of events, such as Bollywood celebrations and other spiritual journeys.

Furthermore, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi discreetly addressed the rumors circulating about her connection with Shikhar not too long ago. However, Shikhar was recently sighted in the city hanging out with Sara, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

(Also read: Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside)

On social media, a Reddit member has now stated that Sara Tendulkar's most recent date with Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, caused such a stir between the two divas that they unfollowed each other. The Redditor shared a post by Sara that Janhvi liked, noting that the latter had liked a lot of them. Nevertheless, the subsequent screenshot originates from Janhvi's Instagram "following list," which is devoid of Sara. So, the Redditor made this assertion, and other internet users quickly began responding to it.

"Like was she even following her before or not, how do you know?" a user said. In response, another person said, "Click my post and see. Sara's prior postings had all received likes from Janhvi, indicating that they were mutually following each other." "Hmm...achi chugli lag rahi h ye," said another internet user.

On January 6, 2024, Sara Tendulkar and Shikhar Pahariya went on a private outing in Mumbai when they were photographed. They were being photographed as they left a place and as they got into a car. Orry was there as well, and he was spotted smilingly posing with them. Shikhar looked good for the occasion wearing pants and a red cap with a clean white shirt. However, Sara, dressed in all-black, looked gorgeous as usual.

In a recently released episode of the well-known chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi Kapoor is heard revealing a little more information regarding her alleged reunion with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. For those who are unaware, it is said that they were romantically involved even before her Bollywood debut, and they only decided to give their romance another chance by reuniting in 2022.

They have had a consistent relationship ever since. Ultimately, she discussed her equation with Shikhar and their reconciliation while lounging on the "Koffee" couch.

Janhvi was asked by Karan Johar, "You were dating Shikhar Pahariya and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again, True or False?" during one of the episode's segments. In response, Janhvi said, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

Janhvi also brought up during the same interview how Shikhar has supported her family, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, throughout difficult times. The actress described Shikhar as a "selfless" man, saying she has never met a man who shows such compassion for others.

Janhvi continued, “I will say this, I think not just for me, but for her (pointing to Khushi) and for dad (Boney Kapoor) and for everyone in our family, he’s been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he’s expecting anything or he’s a pushover, any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being.”

(Also read: Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis