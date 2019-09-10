News

This is what Janhvi Kapoor is looking for in her ideal partner

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 03:43 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak and earned appreciations for her performance in the film. The actress, who is now prepping for her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, revealed what she is looking for in her ideal partner.

br>In a recent chat with Brides Today, Janhvi revealed that her mother didn’t trust her judgement in men. She said, “Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily.” She went on to talk about what she is looking for in her ideal partner and shared, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me.”
past seven days